ISRAEL IS AT WAR

A Musical Prayer for the IDF

Marking 100 days since October 7th, War Cabinet Minster, Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz, Cantor Netanel Hershtik and the Maccabeats join in prayer for the IDF.

