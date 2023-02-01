A first responder’s account of the Palestinian terror attack in Jerusalem

On Saturday, United Hatzalah’s volunteer medic Josh Wander was called away from his family to care for a Jew who was seriously wounded by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist near the Old City of Jerusalem.
On Saturday, United Hatzalah’s volunteer medic Josh Wander was called away from his family to care for a Jew who was seriously wounded by a 13-year-old Palestinian terrorist near the Old City of Jerusalem.
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .