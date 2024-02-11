Related Videos

The world needs to stand with Iranians who are trying to end the tyranny of the Islamic Republic regime that has hijacked Iran and spread its evil tentacles of death, destruction, hate, misogyny, antisemitism, domestic and international terror. Iranians have suffered. The world has suffered. This February 11, marking the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, we stand in solidarity with Iran, we pray for the end of this regime, and that the world will unite to that end, not empowering the regime, not funding the regime, and supporting Iranians who truly want change to make that a reality. Make and share kotlet today in solidarity with the people of Iran and for the well-being of the world.

The Islamic regime in Iran is not only the center of and main sponsor of global terrorism, a huge threat to the world as is playing out now with its evil tentacles Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis in Yemen.

The Islamic regime is not only dangerous for the world, but has caused tremendous suffering in Iran for 45 years. Countless Iranians have been murdered, tortured, and imprisoned by the Islamic regime.

February 11 marks the 45th anniversary of the Islamic revolution. The Iranian regime threatens the entire world with its extremist ideology. Too many have been complicit in allowing it to fester into a global threat, funding the regime, enabling the regime and its proxies, and increasing death and suffering.

This February 11, join me in standing in solidarity with the Iranian people, and praying that this is the last year that anyone on earth, ever, will actually celebrate this date for anything other than the evil that it is.

Make your own Kotlet and post pictures and videos yourself in solidarity with the people of Iran, and for the safety of the world.