300,000 People March In Support Of Israel In Washington DC: a glimmer of hope in America

Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said this was the largest gathering of Jews since Mt Sinai. In a time where it seems like the world is coming against Israel more and more every day, it’s encouraging to see a glimmer of hope in America as nearly 300,000 people showed up to a rally in Washington DC in support of Israel. Something I would like to point out is the difference between this rally and the “ProPalestinian” protests that have been taking place across the world for the last month.