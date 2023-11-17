Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

300,000 People March In Support Of Israel In Washington DC: a glimmer of hope in America

Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said this was the largest gathering of Jews since Mt Sinai. In a time where it seems like the world is coming against Israel more and more every day, it’s encouraging to see a glimmer of hope in America as nearly 300,000 people showed up to a rally in Washington DC in support of Israel. Something I would like to point out is the difference between this rally and the “ProPalestinian” protests that have been taking place across the world for the last month.

