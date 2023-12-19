3 Israeli hostages were just shot in Gaza by the IDF- what really happened?

After weeks and weeks of fighting, 3 Israeli hostages were just shot, not by Hamas, but by the IDF. This is a terrible tragedy, but are there more details most networks are overlooking?
After weeks and weeks of fighting, 3 Israeli hostages were just shot, not by Hamas, but by the IDF. This is a terrible tragedy, but are there more details most networks are overlooking?
Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .