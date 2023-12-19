Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

3 Israeli hostages were just shot in Gaza by the IDF- what really happened?

Video Manager

Video Manager

After weeks and weeks of fighting, 3 Israeli hostages were just shot, not by Hamas, but by the IDF. This is a terrible tragedy, but are there more details most networks are overlooking?

Related Videos

Israel’s Secret Weapon in the War With Hamas in Gaza

Video Manager

Video Manager

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .