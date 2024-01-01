1000 Israeli musicians sing with one voice, “Bring them home!”

The national musical flagship project “HOMELAND CONCERT” – to return the hostages home, took place last week, with the participation of 1,000 musicians and singers from all over the country to the Caesarea Amphitheatre, playing and singing en mass music show. The official international music video has already been broadcast and has already caused a sensation all over the world. The entire event and music industry in Israel mobilized in full voluntarism for the benefit of its production. The concert was initiated and produced by senior producer Talya Yarom, Musical management – the musician Eran Mitelman, conductor – maestro Mark Wollach (Israel Opera Orchestra), and Directors – Shilo Gallay and Danny Casson. This musical show is on the largest and most significant scale that has ever been done in Israel! And has already brought many echoes overseas as well. The families of the hostages also joined the photo day with mass singing, and together with the orchestras and rock musicians – we crossed all possible boundaries!