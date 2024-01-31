100 Aid Trucks Were Just BLOCKED From Entering Gaza & Joe Biden is Furious

Last week, the families of hostages still held in Gaza and as well as the families of soldiers who are fighting in the strip succeeded in blocking over 100 trucks of humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza strip. Their chant was that no more aid be sent into Gaza until the hostages be released. This demonstration enraged President Joe Biden that Israelis would be allowed to practice free speech and protest something they consider to be furthering the suffering of their loved ones inside of Gaza.

Also, a BREAKING report just came out about talks of a hostage/ceasefire deal with Hamas. . .The propositions of this deal at best are absolutely ridiculous.

All this and more on today’s show!