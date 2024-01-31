Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

100 Aid Trucks Were Just BLOCKED From Entering Gaza & Joe Biden is Furious

Video Manager

Video Manager

Last week, the families of hostages still held in Gaza and as well as the families of soldiers who are fighting in the strip succeeded in blocking over 100 trucks of humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza strip. Their chant was that no more aid be sent into Gaza until the hostages be released. This demonstration enraged President Joe Biden that Israelis would be allowed to practice free speech and protest something they consider to be furthering the suffering of their loved ones inside of Gaza.

Also, a BREAKING report just came out about talks of a hostage/ceasefire deal with Hamas. . .The propositions of this deal at best are absolutely ridiculous.

All this and more on today’s show!

Related Videos

Rev. Hayley Ace: You CAN’T be Christian and Not Love Israel and the Jewish People

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .