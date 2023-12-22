Subscribe
Study The Bible
Yishai Fleisher Show: The Wake-Up Call

December 22, 2023

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 50: Yishai Fleisher sits in a jeep on IDF reserve duty and yearns for a Jewish national wake-up call. Ben Bresky on the alternative meanings of the Fast of the 10th of Tevet. And finally, Josh Waller calls on the nations to take part in the fight for Judea.

