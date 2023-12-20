Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Understanding the Evil of the Chinese Communist Party

47:51 Min. Listen

December 20, 2023

Pesach flies solo as he attends Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest in Phoenix AZ. He sits down with Ava Chen, a representative of the New Federal State of China, a group of Chinese expats and dissidents who are working to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by the Chinese Communist Party against the Chinese people and the Western world. After laying out the history of this evil communist regime, Ava shares some disturbing information regarding the CCP’s involvement with Israel’s enemies. Listen in for an important perspective that too many people in the West have never been exposed to.

