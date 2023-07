SEASON 2023 EPISODE 28: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher commemorate the new month of Av, remember the great commentator Rashi, and read listener emails. Ben Bresky celebrates the life of Zeev Jabotinsky. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel helps bridge the mourning over a destroyed Jerusalem with today’s redemptive reality. And finally Dr. Adam Brodsky on heart health and on healing societal polarization.