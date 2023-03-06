The Weekly Squeeze With Chanale

Special Episode, Esther Horgen z”l, A Modern Day Jewish Queen

The Israel Bible Scroll of Esther chronicles the miraculous story of the salvation of the Jewish people in the Persian exile, decades before the building of the second temple in Jerusalem. With a clear translation and illuminating commentary, The Israel Bible Scroll of Esther honors the memory of Esther Horgan, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who was murdered in December 2020 just outside of her home in Tal Menashe, Israel. A vibrant and talented woman, Esther left a tremendous legacy through her family, her words and her artwork.

Featuring Mrs. Horgan’s beautiful illustrations and uplifting poetry and edited by Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz, The Israel Bible Scroll of Esther will deepen your experience of the Purim holiday.