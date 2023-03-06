Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

The Weekly Squeeze With Chanale

45:38 Min. Listen

March 6, 2023

Special Episode, Esther Horgen z”l, A Modern Day Jewish Queen

Purchase the ESTHER HORGEN MEGILLAH

The Israel Bible Scroll of Esther chronicles the miraculous story of the salvation of the Jewish people in the Persian exile, decades before the building of the second temple in Jerusalem. With a clear translation and illuminating commentary, The Israel Bible Scroll of Esther honors the memory of Esther Horgan, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who was murdered in December 2020 just outside of her home in Tal Menashe, Israel. A vibrant and talented woman, Esther left a tremendous legacy through her family, her words and her artwork.

Featuring Mrs. Horgan’s beautiful illustrations and uplifting poetry and edited by Israel365 founder Rabbi Tuly Weisz, The Israel Bible Scroll of Esther will deepen your experience of the Purim holiday.

Related Podcasts

Lone Star Podcast Ki Tisa

28:55

March 5, 2023

Pre Purim Prep

1:13:20

March 3, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Tues. & Wed. March 1, 2023

24:39

March 2, 2023

Asbury University: A Gen Z revival?

46:41

March 1, 2023

Israel Daily News Podcast; Mon. Feb 27, 2023

18:00

February 28, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Tetzaveh

28:27

February 27, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .