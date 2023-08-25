Subscribe
The War for Land and Repentance

August 25, 2023

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 33: Yishai and Malkah talk about the war – against the enemies of Israel who murdered a kindergarten teacher this week – and the battle for repentance in this month of Elul in preparation for Rosh Hashana. Famed activist Nadia Matar joins Yishai for Batsheva Nagari’s funeral procession. Then: Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on army conscription for the ultra-Orthodox and Ben Bresky on the story of the Sultan’s Pool in Jerusalem. Finally, Rav Mike Feuer joins Yishai to discuss the surprising laws of the Torah portion of Ki Teitze in the Biblical book of Devarim/Deuteronomy.

