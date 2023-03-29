The Theology of the Land of Israel: A Biblical Political Philosophy

On Thursday, March 23, Regent University hosted a symposium entitled The Theology of Land: Why is a specific land important to God’s universal purposes? Pesach organized the symposium in cooperation with the Regent School of Divinity. With Pesach and Doug on the road this week, Pesach gives a brief intro to the remarkable talk delivered at the symposium by Professor Joshua Berman of Bar Ilan University. Rabbi Berman uncovers a comprehensive Biblical political philosophy revolving around the relationship of the people of Israel to their land… and he has a powerful lesson for Americans as well!