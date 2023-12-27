Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Playing now

The Second Creation Story: Sin and the Creation of Man

58:44 Min. Listen

December 27, 2023

Join Pesach and Doug for a listen to Genesis 2 & 3 from their Patreon account. Get a Bible and Notebook and study along. If you enjoy this content go on over to Patreon and subscribe and study a chapter a week with them.

Related Podcasts

Yishai Fleisher Show: The Wake-Up Call

December 22, 2023

Understanding the Evil of the Chinese Communist Party

47:51

December 20, 2023

Light One Candle

December 15, 2023

LIGHT ONE CANDLE

35:02

December 15, 2023

Taking Back Gaza: What Does the Bible Recommend?

38:54

December 13, 2023

The Yishai Fleisher Show: Shining the Light Inward

December 8, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .