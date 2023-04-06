The Power of Faith-Based Diplomacy

After first catching up after their recent travels, Doug and Pesach welcome Josh Reinstein, Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation. Josh explains the power of building alliances with believing Christian legislators in houses of government all over the world. With Israel Allies Caucuses in 52 countries (and counting), the Israel Allies Foundation has become one of the leading organizations promoting the cause of Israel. And don’t miss Josh’s important comments about the recent hoopla surrounding supposed anti-Christian legislation in Israel!