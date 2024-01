Why did the October 7th massacre happen when it did? Did Hamas jump the gun and disobey a direct order from Iran – and if so, what was Iran waiting for? To what degree are Iran and Hezbollah helping Hamas? Does Israel’s war with Hamas have more to do with Iran and Saudi Arabia than anything else? Join Pesach and Doug for a deep dive into these questions and more as they have a conversation with Dr. Mordechai Kedar, an expert in the Arab and Muslim world from Bar-Ilan University.