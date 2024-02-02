The Lies of UNRWA and the ICJ

SEASON 2024 EPISODE 5: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher flood out the Al Aqsa Flood in favor of the Third Temple’s water libations! Then, Rabbi Steven Pruzansky on the anti-Israel myths generated by the international organizations UNWRA and ICJ. Ben Bresky on the miracle of Moroccan Aliyah. And finally, Table Torah on Israel walking with God in humility.
