SEASON 2023 EPISODE 19: Happy Jerusalem Day! Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss God’s revelation in the rebirth of Jerusalem. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the roots of Jerusalem Day (part 2). Ben Bresky tells the story of Rav Shlomo Goren, Chief Rabbi of the IDF in the Six Day War. And back to take on Israel’s narrative war, indigenous rights activist Ryan Bellerose.