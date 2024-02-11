The Implications of the US Presidential Election on the War Against Hamas

The US Presidential election is in full swing, and Israel is at war. From a distance, the two may not seem to be so connected. However, the nature of the campaign and US support for Israel does risk impacting how Israel can carry out the war against Hamas.

How will the two remaining Republican candidates use this in their favor, and what are the risks and possibilities for President Biden who also is campaigning within his own party? John Haller and Jonathan Tobin are noted journalists and well-informed observers of US domestic issues, the campaign, and Israel and the Middle East. This conversation took place following the New Hampshire primary. New issues have come up but the prism through which to look at the issue are the same. Join us to hear what we need to look for as the campaign and the war each heat up.

PLEASE DONATE TO THE GENESIS 123 FOUNDATION ISRAEL EMERGENCY FUND AT WWW.LOVE.GENESIS123.CO

Connect with the Genesis 123 Foundation at www.Genesis123.co

FB – www.facebook.com/Genesis123Foundation

Twitter – @Genesis123F

IG – Genesis_123_Foundation

Find out how you can be part of Run for Zion and bless Israel with every step at www.RunforZion.com.