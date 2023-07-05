The Healing Power of the Land of Israel

Flying solo, Pesach first shares a spiritual message for July 4th, and offers a beautiful thought from both the Bible and from Laura Ingalls Wilder about how faith in God is the highest expression of freedom. Pesach then sits down with two US combat veterans who are alumni of Heroes to Heroes, a program that brings combat vets suffering from moral injury and PTSD to Israel on a journey of spiritual healing. They share their powerful stories of their own brokenness, and the hope-giving power of their journey in the Land of Israel.