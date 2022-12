SEASON 2022 EPISODE 47: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the battles for Hebron – from Chayei Sarah, to the media, to the provocatuerism of the radical Left. Then, Yishai’s guest appearance on the renowned Behind The Bima Program with Rabbi Efrem Goldberg and Rabbi Josh Broide, taking about the Ben Gvir phenomenon and the question of American Jewish Aliyah.