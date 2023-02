SEASON 2023 EPISODE 8: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the broad tensions between the Tel Aviv secular elites and the Jerusalem Torah followers – with a plan for how to solve it! Ben Bresky shares the story of a powerful earthquake that hit the northern city of Tzfat. Then, Rabbi Steven Pruzansky on the battle for democracy in Israel’s judiciary and Josh Reinstein on tensions in the Knesset.