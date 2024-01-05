The Blessings of War

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher are back and reflect on three months of the October 7th War including the killing of master terrorist Saleh al-Arouri, the political willingness to discuss voluntary emigration for Gaza Arabs, and the religious change – Teshuva – happening in the Land of Israel. Also, Ben Bresky on the amazing story of the Tekhelet blue string commandment. Finally, Table Torah on celebrating Jewish birth on the Torah portion and new book of Shemot.



SPONSOR LINKS:

The Israel Bible https://theisraelbible.com/

Prohibition Pickle https://www.facebook.com/Prohibitionpickle/

Hebron Fund https://hebronfund.org/

The Jewish Press https://www.jewishpress.com/

JNS https://www.jns.org/

Kosher Cycle Tours http://www.KosherCycleTours.com

PODCAST INFO:

Podcast website: https://yishaifleisher.com/podcast/

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3mIsdfU

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3oP2Reo4JYnfIJdDUrQS2c

RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1271258.rss

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YishaiFleisherTV



SUPPORT & CONNECT:

Check out the sponsors above, it’s the best way to support this podcast

Support on Givecloud: https://kumah.givecloud.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YishaiFleisher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yishaifleisher

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yishaifleisher/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YishaiFleisherSupport the show