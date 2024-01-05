Subscribe
The Blessings of War

January 5, 2024

Yishai and Malkah Fleisher are back and reflect on three months of the October 7th War including the killing of master terrorist Saleh al-Arouri, the political willingness to discuss voluntary emigration for Gaza Arabs, and the religious change – Teshuva – happening in the Land of Israel. Also, Ben Bresky on the amazing story of the Tekhelet blue string commandment. Finally, Table Torah on celebrating Jewish birth on the Torah portion and new book of Shemot.

