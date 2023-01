SEASON 2023 EPISODE 2: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the idea of Israeli National Birth Day and the contradictory ideas of nihilism. Also, the new government and the new laws they are trying to pass. Then, Rabbi Benjamin Yudin on the tension between Diaspora and Israel-centered impulse. And a new dating app called “GamZuLi” is making matches! Finally, Table Torah: How the Burning Bush answers the greatest question.