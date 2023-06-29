Terrorism Gives Birth to Something Beautiful

Subscribe
June 29, 2023

David Rubin was driving with his 3-year-old son in the backseat… when his car was showered with a hail of bullets from Palestinian terrorists. Both David and his son were shot, and, after their miraculous survival, David created the Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund in order to heal the trauma of children who are victims – either physically or emotionally – of terror. Listen to David’s breathtaking story of how he went from teaching public school children in Brooklyn to becoming the mayor of the biblical town of Shiloh in Israel, his harrowing confrontation with terrorism and the ways it changed his life, his intense faith, the reasons he and his family choose to live in an area where terror is almost expected, and his belief that the United States can learn from both Israel’s successes and its mistakes. You won’t want to miss this inspiring story of faith and resilience. Watch the trailer of Confronting Radicals: What America Can Learn from Israel.

