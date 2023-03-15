Advertisement
Terror and Revenge: The Real Story of an Execution and its Aftermath in Israel

March 15, 2023

Two weeks ago, a Palestinian terrorist brutally murdered two brothers by shooting them, at point blank range, through the window of their car… after the car had been smashed by another vehicle. The media narrative, however, focused on the apparent retaliation by Jews in the aftermath. What’s the real story, and how can we tell truth from falsehood? Pesach and Doug speak with Luke Hilton, Director of Marketing at HaYovel and one of the Israel Guys, about the real story – a story which Luke witnessed firsthand. You don’t want to miss this amazing conversation about the media’s version of the truth versus the reality on the ground. Plus: Pesach rants about the Biden administration’s decision to break American law when it comes to funding Palestinian “pay for slay,” and breaks down a fascinating and encouraging speech by Senator Tom Cotton.

