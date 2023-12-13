Subscribe
Taking Back Gaza: What Does the Bible Recommend?

December 13, 2023

Pesach and Doug interview Michael Freund, a columnist for the Jerusalem Post and former Communications Director for the Netanyahu administration. As the conversation progresses they look at what will happen with Gaza moving forward, as well as how the world is responding to the war between Israel and Hamas. They also investigate the Biblical parallels to today’s war, including Abraham’s “original sin” of giving Gaza away for peace, and the 2005 attempt by Israel to do the very same thing. In both instances the next generation had to pay the price to conquer the land again.

