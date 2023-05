SEASON 2023 EPISODE 20: Shavuot special: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the government’s passing of the budget and Malkah’s cheesecake trifecta for the holiday of Shavuot-Weeks-Pentacost. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on why the date of Shavuot is enigmatic. Ben Bresky on the tumultuous history of King David’s Tomb. And finally, Yishai goes through the whole Book of Ruth!