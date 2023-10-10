Subscribe
Special Report: Israel at war

October 10, 2023

Doug and Pesach are briefed by Lt. Masha Michelson, Deputy Chief of the IDF press office. Then we are joined by Major (res.) Elliot Chodoff, who shares his insight into what went wrong and what to look for in the days ahead.

