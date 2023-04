SEASON 2023 EPISODE 14: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the Passover holiday from the highs of the Priestly Blessing in Jerusalem to the lows of the murder of Rina and Maya Dee. Then: Aryeh Lightstone on envisioning the future of the Abraham Accords. Zeev Orenstein on living with King David in our time. And Ari Abramowitz on the pain of burying sisters in the Land of Judea.