Shrine of Genesis

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 51: Yishai is on IDF guard duty again and discusses the Ten Front War and the three ways to understand the phrase “From the River to the Sea.” Then, Tomer Ohayon has arrived in Israel to serve on reserve duty but left his family back on “shlichut” in NJ. Ben Bresky on the legendary Uzi sub-machine gun and it’s inventor. Then, Brian Schrauger on dangerous narrative of “Christ at the Checkpoint.” And finally, the end of the Book of Genesis and why Jacob was adamant on being buried the Tomb of the Ancestors.
