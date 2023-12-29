Shrine of Genesis

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 51: Yishai is on IDF guard duty again and discusses the Ten Front War and the three ways to understand the phrase “From the River to the Sea.” Then, Tomer Ohayon has arrived in Israel to serve on reserve duty but left his family back on “shlichut” in NJ. Ben Bresky on the legendary Uzi sub-machine gun and it’s inventor. Then, Brian Schrauger on dangerous narrative of “Christ at the Checkpoint.” And finally, the end of the Book of Genesis and why Jacob was adamant on being buried the Tomb of the Ancestors.





SPONSOR LINKS:

The Israel Bible https://theisraelbible.com/

Prohibition Pickle https://www.facebook.com/Prohibitionpickle/

Hebron Fund https://hebronfund.org/

The Jewish Press https://www.jewishpress.com/

JNS https://www.jns.org/

Kosher Cycle Tours http://www.KosherCycleTours.com

PODCAST INFO:

Podcast website: https://yishaifleisher.com/podcast/

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3mIsdfU

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3oP2Reo4JYnfIJdDUrQS2c

RSS: https://feeds.buzzsprout.com/1271258.rss

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/YishaiFleisherTV



SUPPORT & CONNECT:

Check out the sponsors above, it’s the best way to support this podcast

Support on Givecloud: https://kumah.givecloud.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YishaiFleisher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yishaifleisher

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yishaifleisher/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YishaiFleisherSupport the show