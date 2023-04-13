SHOULDER TO SHOULDER CLASSIC: From the Queen of Sheba to Dr. Martin Luther King

(With Easter and Passover on this week’s calendar, we’re proud to rerelease this classic episode from December, 2021. Pesach and Doug will be back next week with a brand new episode.)

In recent decades, African-American – Jewish cooperation has been undermined by a deliberate campaign to attack this long-standing alliance. How did it happen? What can be done about it? What is unique about the African – Jewish relationship? Doug and Pesach are joined by Pastor Dumisani Washington, author of Zionism & the Black Church and founder of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, for a fascinating conversation.