SHOULDER TO SHOULDER CLASSIC: Christian Persecution is Getting Worse. Is Islam the Problem?

Join Doug and Pesach for this classic episode from March, 2022. They’ll be back next week with an all-new episode of Shoulder to Shoulder.

Recent years have seen a drastic increase in the persecution of Christians all over the world. According to recent reports, 2021 was the worst year on record. Almost all of the most dangerous places for Christians today are Muslim countries. Raymond Ibrahim is an author, historian, and journalist who has written extensively about these issues. In this conversation, Raymond goes into the history and theology of Islam and places the current atrocities in historical context. (This is part one of a two part series; in episode 27 we present a very different viewpoint.)