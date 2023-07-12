Subscribe
Study The Bible
Donate to israel365

Playing now

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER CLASSIC: Christian Persecution is Getting Worse. Is Islam the Problem?

01:02:31 Min. Listen

July 12, 2023

Join Doug and Pesach for this classic episode from March, 2022. They’ll be back next week with an all-new episode of Shoulder to Shoulder.

Recent years have seen a drastic increase in the persecution of Christians all over the world. According to recent reports, 2021 was the worst year on record. Almost all of the most dangerous places for Christians today are Muslim countries. Raymond Ibrahim is an author, historian, and journalist who has written extensively about these issues. In this conversation, Raymond goes into the history and theology of Islam and places the current atrocities in historical context. (This is part one of a two part series; in episode 27 we present a very different viewpoint.)

Related Podcasts

Blocking the Highway of Blessings

1:03:55

July 7, 2023

The Healing Power of the Land of Israel

44:52

July 5, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Pinchas

28:44

July 3, 2023

Mt. Arafat or Temple Mount?

1:30:14

June 30, 2023

Terrorism Gives Birth to Something Beautiful

47:31

June 29, 2023

Lone Star Podcast Balak

35:31

June 27, 2023

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2023 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .