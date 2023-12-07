SHINING LIGHT INWARD

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 48: Not only is Israel under attack, but so are Jews on American campuses. Yishai and Malkah Fleisher debate how to deal with global antisemitism while decorating the house with the lights of Hanukkah that shine in this year. Ben Bresky speaks with musician Yitzchok Meir Malek about playing for soldiers on army bases. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel asks whether Torah students should be drafted to the IDF. And finally, Yishai is a guest on the epic From the Inside Out podcast and talks about “the global cost of people-pleasing.”