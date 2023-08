SEASON 2023 EPISODE 30: On the Jewish holiday of Love and ReUnification, Tu B’Av, Yishai and Malkah walk the streets of Jerusalem, see great Jewish art and books, and feel the redemption with their feet. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the joy of Tu B’Av. Ben Bresky on the Jewish fighters of World War I. And finally, Rabbi Ken Spiro on the value of Jewish-Gentile relations.