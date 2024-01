While on holy guard duty, Yishai Fleisher discusses Spain’s great moral failure and touches on the signs that God gave to Moses so that he could feel the pain of the Jewish people in bondage. Then, Yishai emcees the Sovereignty Conference in Jerusalem. Hear from Nadia Matar, Josh Hammer, MK Ohad Tal, Jeremy Gimpel, and more. Finally, Ben Bresky on the miraculous story of Ethiopian Aliyah.