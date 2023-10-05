Subscribe
Searching for God in Jerusalem: A Rooftop Conversation Overlooking the Old City

October 5, 2023

Pesach and Doug meet in Jerusalem for another conversation with a first-time visitor to Israel! Listen in as they speak with Jacob Stanley, a young businessman from New York, to hear about his life and his search for God, and how he just might have found Him in Jerusalem. Plus: don’t miss Pesach’s interpretation of the “fallen ‘sukkah’ of David,” and the reason that Jews carry around four plants(!) on the holiday of Sukkot.

