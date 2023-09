SEASON 2023 EPISODE 34: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher visit the north of Israel and share its blessings, then prepare the kids for a new year of school, mourn the victims of the latest attacks, and reject the evil Oslo Accords. Ben Bresky visits the First Train Station in Jerusalem and shares its history. Finally, Yishai is joined by Rabbi Shlomo Katz for special pre-Rosh Hashanah thoughts including the importance of bringing your Broken Tablets before God.