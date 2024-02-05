Remembering the Holocaust in the wake of the Hamas genocide

Pastor Jobst Bittner is a pioneering Christian leader, not just as a pastor, but as a German, spearheading German reconciliation with Israel and the Jewish people where German’s today are taking responsibility for the crimes of their parents and grandparents just a few generations ago. In the week in which the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and in the wake of the massacre of the largest number of Jews on any one day since the Holocaust, hear how he has taken the lead at reconciliation and combatting antisemitism worldwide, and what is needed by Palestinian Arabs to break from their evil past of cursing Israel.

PLEASE DONATE TO THE GENESIS 123 FOUNDATION ISRAEL EMERGENCY FUND AT WWW.LOVE.GENESIS123.CO

Connect with the Genesis 123 Foundation at www.Genesis123.co

FB – www.facebook.com/Genesis123Foundation

Twitter – @Genesis123F

IG – Genesis_123_Foundation

Find out how you can be part of Run for Zion and bless Israel with every step at www.RunforZion.com.