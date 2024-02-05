Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Remembering the Holocaust in the wake of the Hamas genocide

February 5, 2024

Pastor Jobst Bittner is a pioneering Christian leader, not just as a pastor, but as a German, spearheading German reconciliation with Israel and the Jewish people where German’s today are taking responsibility for the crimes of their parents and grandparents just a few generations ago. In the week in which the world observes International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and in the wake of the massacre of the largest number of Jews on any one day since the Holocaust, hear how he has taken the lead at reconciliation and combatting antisemitism worldwide, and what is needed by Palestinian Arabs to break from their evil past of cursing Israel.

