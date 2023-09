SEASON 2023 EPISODE 36: Yishai is in Washington for the showing of Ambassador David Friedman‘s film about Israel’s Rt. 60 – The Biblical Highway – with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and David Friedman join Yishai at the Museum of the Bible for the premier. But first: Byron Stinson has a passion for bringing the Red Heifers to Israel! Plus: Ben Bresky and Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the Rosh Hashanah experience.