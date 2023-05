SEASON 2023 EPISODE 18: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss the latest attacks on Israel from Islamic Jihad in Gaza – and how the mystical holiday of Lag BaOmer, where fires are lit, coincided. Then, Dr. Mordechai Kedar on Israel’s proxy war with Iran. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the contentious history of Jerusalem Day celebrations. And Ben Bresky on the story of Israel’s first hotelier.