SEASON 2023 EPISODE 11: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher discuss real Fauda undercover work in Israel, the continuing societal clash, and listener emails! Then, Jeremy Saltan, on the legislative progress of legal reform in Knesset. Plus: Are there precious gems hidden in the Holy Land? The folks at Holy Gems think so! Finally, Table Torah: a small verse with huge implications about God’s justice.