SEASON 2023 EPISODE 5: Yishai Fleisher returns to Israel and is joined by Malkah Fleisher to discuss the return of Israeli rain. Then, Advocate Maurice Hirsch on the problem of Israel’s security prisons. Ben Bresky on the life and times of Hebrew reviver Eliezer Ben-Yehuda. And Rav Mike Feuer on the tension between Haman and the Manna in the Torah portion of Beshalach.