ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Queers for Palestine and Other Things that Make No Sense

November 2, 2023

Doug and Pesach are joined by David Lange from Israellycool to discuss the rise in antisemitism around the word since October 7th. It leads into an interesting discussion of alliances that are forming around support for Hamas that, on the surface, make no sense. As we explore the connection between radical Islam and the secular far left, we find what is a seemingly spiritual alliance against believers of the God of the Bible.

