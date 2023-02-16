Pushing Forward in Knesset and OurCrowd

Subscribe
February 16, 2023

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 7: Yishai and Malkah Fleisher start off with the high highs of nascent Jewish communities being legally recognized, and the low lows of dastardly terror. Then, Yishai speaks with Arutz Sheva’s Yoni Kempinsky about the national divide. Yishai then heads to the OurCrowd Summit in Jerusalem and speaks with Advocate Elie Sprung about the legal side of Israeli Start Ups, with Shuey Fogel about finances for Scale Ups, and with Professor and author Gil Troy about the vision of Theodor Herzl and the blessings of our time. Finally, Knesset insider Jeremy Saltan about passing nationalist laws.

