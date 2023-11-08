Panic Attacks and PTSD: How’s Israel Holding Up?

A month into Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, Pesach and Doug sit down with tech and business guru Hillel Fuld to have a vulnerable conversation. On the one hand, Hillel is on the front lines of the information battle online, while on the other he is struggling like so many Israelis with the difficult news and stories that come out every day. As Hillel shares his own personal struggles since the war began, we get a raw glimpse into the hearts and minds of the people of Israel, and a better sense of a new daily reality which has radically changed everything in their lives. Also: a war update with Major Libby Weiss of the IDF Spokesman’s Office.