PA Leader WHO PAYS TERRORISTS Says Netanyahu Doesn’t Want Peace

17:57 Min. Listen

November 15, 2022

Benjamin Netanyahu has officially received the mandate to form a majority government. The chairman of the PA Mahmoud Abbas, who pays terrorists to kill Jews, is claiming that Netanyahu is not interested in making peace. A Bedouin mayor says that he will not preemptively judge MK Itamar Ben Gvir before he takes office as Public Security Minister, saying that he should be given a chance at doing his job. IDF stops a car ramming attack while arresting terrorists in an Arab village. All this and more on today’s show!

