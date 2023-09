SEASON 2023 EPISODE 38: First, Yishai and Malkah Fleisher wrap up Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur and yearn to stay high! Then, Prime Minister’s Netanyahu’s speech at the UN and comments. Yishai is humbled by the Ari Fuld Lion of Zion Award. Ben Bresky interviews Reb Yankala Shemesh who paved the way for Moshav Mevo Modiin – the town inspired by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach. And finally, Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on the roots of joy on the holiday of Sukkot.