SEASON 2023 EPISODE 25: Rabbi Yishai is joined by Malkah Fleisher to clear up confusion between Islam and Judaism as to where The Binding took place and who was almost sacrificed. Rabbi Shimshon Nadel on whether the Jewish sages studied science. Yifa Segal on Israel’s internal conflicts. Yotam Eyal on why judicial reform. And Ben Bresky on Jewish vegetarianism. Also, Biblically-inspired volunteers come to Hebron and are heckled by Israel-haters!