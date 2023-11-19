Subscribe
Making Peace with War

November 19, 2023

SEASON 2023 EPISODE 45:  Yishai and Malkah Fleisher join forces to find positivity and light in the fight against the darkness of Hamas and the Jihad. Yishai joins Rav Mike Feuer to understand the role of Narrative War in this conflict. And Ben Bresky on great historical rallies for Israel. Finally, blessings for a higher consciousness through the battle we are all facing.



